Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.44 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00025385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, TradeOgre and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 18,867,120 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.