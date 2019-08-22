Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.91% of Greif worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEF. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Greif by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Greif by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Greif’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

