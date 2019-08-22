Greenline Partners LLC Buys 25,689 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 178,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 325,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

