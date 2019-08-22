Green Street Investors LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Green Street Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises about 1.5% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 257,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,402,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,691. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

