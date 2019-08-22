Green Street Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,800 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 2.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,375,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 196,042 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,106 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,762. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

