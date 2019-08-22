Green Street Investors LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Host Hotels and Resorts comprises about 5.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,202. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

