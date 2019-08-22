Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,516,000 after acquiring an additional 463,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.25. 27,206,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,423,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day moving average is $286.99. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.