Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.28 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.03. 1,029,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

