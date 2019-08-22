Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 628,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,897. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

