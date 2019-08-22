Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $6.90 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

