Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 131,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 34,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

