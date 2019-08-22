Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,591. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

