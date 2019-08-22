Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 261,242 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Pluralsight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,081 shares of company stock worth $4,080,914. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

