Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 116,986 Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $203,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $230,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,761 shares of company stock valued at $56,217,732. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. 11,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,229. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

