Graviocoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $386,514.00 and $1,107.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,144,170,633 coins and its circulating supply is 942,381,632 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.