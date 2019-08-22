Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.90 ($26.63) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.07 ($27.98).

Shares of GYC opened at €19.66 ($22.86) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.36.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

