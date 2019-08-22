Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.60

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.60 and last traded at $130.15, with a volume of 4431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $248,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,092.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,367,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

