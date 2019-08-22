Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.02. Graincorp shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 467,105 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of A$8.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -73.18.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

