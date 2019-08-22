GPU Coin Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

