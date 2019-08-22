Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.44% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.