Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $55,636.00 and $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00267074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01334527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00096779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 4,818,652 coins and its circulating supply is 4,017,651 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

