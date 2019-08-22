Globe International Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:GLB)

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Globe International has a twelve month low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of A$2.75 ($1.95). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.59.
Globe International Company Profile
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.