Globe International Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:GLB)

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Globe International has a twelve month low of A$1.44 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of A$2.75 ($1.95). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.59.

Globe International Company Profile

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hardgoods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Dwindle, Almost, Enjoi, Blind, Darkstar, Tensor, Dusters, and Impala Skates.

