Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $119,057.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01341693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

