Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glencore to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.75 ($3.89).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 232.45 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.24. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

