GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 2.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $17,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 385,714 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,707. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

