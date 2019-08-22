Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip Purchases 500 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,045.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOD. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

