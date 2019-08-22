Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla Sells 1,251 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GHDX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.06. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Genomic Health by 166.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.