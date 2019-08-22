Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla Sells 1,251 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GHDX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.06. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
