General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

