GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,003. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.42. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

