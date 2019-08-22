Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) shares rose 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 435,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 209,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.38.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

