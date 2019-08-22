Gary B. Moore Buys 21,610 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 21,610 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $17,720.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.46. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SREV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicesource International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.