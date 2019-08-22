GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

GPS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 15,084,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. ValuEngine cut GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.