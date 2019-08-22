GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. GAP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Nomura reduced their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.73.

GPS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,084,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

