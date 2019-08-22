Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.52. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

GLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 25.69. The company has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 659,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

