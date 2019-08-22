Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,434.33 ($18.74).

FDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FDEV traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 917 ($11.98). 9,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.26 million and a PE ratio of 23.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 949.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 985.26. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

