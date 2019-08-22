Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.64

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.64 and traded as high as $27.05. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 5,158 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 446.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 691,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $11,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $5,668,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $4,242,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $3,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

