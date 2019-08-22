Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,650 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 115,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

