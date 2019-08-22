FolmCoin (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $2,937.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,937.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,179.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.01861449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.98 or 0.02991542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00726343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00806391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00067535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00499103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00130849 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

