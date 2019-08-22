Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 1,020,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 438,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

FOMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

The firm has a market cap of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 142,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $231,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

