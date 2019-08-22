FLIP (FLP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,976.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $481,263.00 and approximately $6,976.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

