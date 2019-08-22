FirstBlood (1ST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $12,296.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00267074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01334527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00096779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

