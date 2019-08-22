First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.39. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

