First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $9.39. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 903 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.05.
About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
