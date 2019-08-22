First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.68 and last traded at $53.56, 1,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 61,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

