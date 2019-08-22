First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 30th

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.