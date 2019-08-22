First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.98, approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 3,440.9% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $570,000.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

