Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.30 and last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 389828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

FTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.