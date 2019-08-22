FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

TSTR stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Monday. Tri-star Resources has a one year low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.25.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

