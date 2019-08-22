Financial Survey: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) vs. ITV PLC/ADR (NASDAQ:ITVPY)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

This table compares Varonis Systems and ITV PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -17.73% -40.22% -15.72% ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and ITV PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 5 10 0 2.67 ITV PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Varonis Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than ITV PLC/ADR.

Dividends

ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Varonis Systems does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and ITV PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 7.89 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -71.71 ITV PLC/ADR $4.29 billion 1.28 $622.02 million N/A N/A

ITV PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems.

Summary

ITV PLC/ADR beats Varonis Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.