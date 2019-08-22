Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

FNF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 15,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,654. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

