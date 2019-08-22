Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On a year-to-date basis, units of Ferrellgas Partners have outperformed the industry. The partnership is focused on expanding business through strategic acquisitions and organic initiatives. Its extensive presence in the United States and acquisitions are likely to boost growth in the future. Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased more than 6% from prior-year levels. The development bodes well as it is less dependent on weather and provides visibility for future earnings. However, Ferrellgas Partners' dependency on few vendors for propane can affect supply if they fail to meet obligations. Sudden hike in wholesale price of propane and competition with other energy sources like natural gas and oil can hamper its propane distribution business. Increasing demand of these sources may lower demand for propane.”

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE FGP opened at $0.83 on Monday. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.56.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.